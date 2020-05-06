Edward L. Cotton Jr.Paterson - Edward L. Cotton Jr. 72, of Paterson, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital of Wayne in Wayne, NJ on April 17, 2020. Edward was born on June 29, 1947 in Los Angeles, California to the late Edward L. Cotton Sr. and Corine Mana Cotton. He then moved to Paterson, NJ at the age of 3 with his father and preceding grandmother, Ann Mabel Holmes Cotton. He graduated from Public School #6 in 1960, and Eastside High School in 1964. He attended St. Paul's College in Virginia. Ed was drafted into the United States Army in 1967 during the Vietnam Era and received his honorable discharge in 1971. He then obtained his real estate license from Professional School of Business and became a life insurance agent with New York Life Insurance Company. He also sold clothing with his business called, "Cotton Comes to Paterson." He then started an insurance company named, "Scriven, Cockfield, Cotton, and McCaskil Insurance."Mr. Cotton's first involvement in politics was by joining the Paterson Jaycees in 1972 and was elected its first African-American President. He was elected as county committee in the 4th Ward in 1976. Ed was elected to the 4th ward Council in 1980 and then elected City Council President in 1982, becoming the First African-American in the new form of government. He was reelected in 1984. He became the Public Works Director for the City of Paterson, becoming the First African-American to be appointed to that position. In the year 1990 Mr. Cotton became Chief of Staff for Mayor William "Bill Pascrell, Jr. being considered the main Deputy Mayor." From the years 1995 to 2006, he was the Director of Operations and Management for the Paterson Housing Authority. While working in this capacity this is where Ed built many of his community relationships with the citizens of Paterson. Everyone knew his infectious smile and the laughter that he would bring whenever he would enter a room or come in anyone's presence. Ed was known for his big personality and the way he would make everyone feel special. Eddie was a well versed man in any aspect of life. For anyone who has met him, spoke with him, or just sat near him he would always leave a stamp of love and a positive feeling.Ed enjoyed fishing, golfing, boxing, and traveling the world. Eddie would go on various trips for fishing and golfing with his friends/buddies. Becoming a part of the boxing community forted Mr. Cotton various trips around the world. He really enjoyed visiting various continents and countries within those places. Big Ed was known to be somewhere different in another country almost every other week if possible. While traveling and loving the new scenery he was able to enjoy his hobby of golf.Mr. Cotton was also a referee for the Amateur Boxing from 1980-1992, becoming a professional boxing referee in 1992. He is licensed in numerous states and major international boxing organizations. He then served on the referee's panel for both the IBF and WBC, as well as instructing both the New Jersey and Connecticut Referee Associations. He had the honor of serving on the ABC, which is the boxing community's lead governing body. He was currently a Board Member of the IBF (International Boxing Federation).Edward L. Cotton Jr. was a loving husband to Ruby N. Cotton, a devoted father to Candice Cotton, Edward L. Cotton III, and Danielle Swinney, a proud grandfather to Amier Mouzon, Emajee Montgomery, Amis Montgomery, and Juni Montgomery. Ed is survived by his sister Edwina Cotton-Street, is predeceased sister Angela Cotton, and two nieces Terry Nashville and Ashanti Natasha Cotton. He is also survived by "Special Cousins Benji Wimberly and Crystal Wimberly, many beloved cousins and friends. His life will be celebrated with a Memorial Service at a later date