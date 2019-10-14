Services
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 471-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
Lodi, NJ
Edward L. Parmi Obituary
Edward L. Parmi

Lodi - Parmi, Edward L, 91 of Lodi passed away October 13 2019

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Dorothy, his children Edward and wife Donna, and daughter Diane Schelhas, grandchildren Morgan, Brianna, Courtney, David, Edward (Sydney), and Nicholas, and 1 great granddaughter Avery. Edward worked many years for William Paterson University, and was a Sergeant in the Army where he served his country during the Korean War.

The family will receive relatives and friends at The Alesso Funeral Home 91 Union Street Lodi, NJ for visitation on Wednesday October 16th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm. We will be meeting at St. Josephs Church Lodi, NJ Thursday October 17th at 10:00am, where a funeral mass will be celebrated. Burial will follow at St Francis Cemetery in Lodi, NJ.
