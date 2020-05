Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward L. Wilson



Edward L. Wilson passed away on April 1, 2020 from an unrelated Covid 19 illness. He was 64 years old. He leaves behind to grieve his loss, his wife, Etta J. Wilson; his siblings, Debra Wilson Brown (Rodney), Milton (Lonnie) Wilson, Jr., Kevin G. Wilson (Lennel), Darryl Wilson (Bernadette); son, Eddie Wilson; daughters Lavanna Wilson, Monique James and Kasheba Chambers; nephews, Tyson Harris and Darryl Wilson, Jr. He is greatly missed.









