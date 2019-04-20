|
|
Edward LaTourette, Jr.
Maywood - Edward, Jr, 87, of Maywood, formerly of Cranford, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Family will receive friends on Monday April 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday April 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood, NJ. Interment Rosedale & Rosehill, Linden, NJ.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com