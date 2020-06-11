Edward (Ed) Lehner Jr.
1933 - 2020
Edward (Ed) Lehner Jr

Garfield - Edward (Ed) Lehner Jr. of Garfield NJ, and more recently Palm Beach Shores, FL passed of natural causes on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Ed was 86 years old.

Born in Passaic, NJ in 1933 the son of Edward and Anna Lehner of Garfield. Ed was a long-time resident of Garfield. Ed married the former Evelyn J. Winkler on June 23, 1956. Ed served two years with the US Army stationed at Walter Reed Army Hospital. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Ed began a career with Hayden Chemical / Tenneco in Garfield, ending with his retirement in 1987.

Ed was "the life of the party" known for his great sense of humor and optimism. Ed was a great dancer and polka music enthusiast. His love of dancing led to his enjoyment of travel while serving as the Jimmy Sturr Fan Club president for many years.

Ed was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Evelyn, in 1998. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Lehner Demarest, son-in-law James Demarest, two grandchildren Michael Demarest and Lisa Demarest, great granddaughter Madeline Demarest and long-time partner Ginny O'Shalkin.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date to honor his memory.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
