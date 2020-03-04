|
|
Edward (Ed) Leo Quigley
Pompton Plains - Edward (Ed) Leo Quigley passed away on March 3, 2020 at the age of 94 at his Cedar Crest residence in Pompton Plains, NJ. He was born on April 11,1925 and raised in Nutley, NJ. He also lived in Pompton Plains for 59 years where he and his wife, Marjorie, raised their five children.
Ed was a Marine veteran from World War ll serving in the South Pacific. He worked for Prudential Insurance Company in Newark New Jersey for over 30 years.
Ed was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie, his brothers Hugh and Rich, his sisters Beatrice and Trudy, and his grandson, Steven Darmofalski. He is survived by his children, Patricia Zurawell, Joan Darmofalski, John Quigley, Mark Quigley and James Quigley, eleven grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home in Pompton Plains on Friday March 6, 2020 from 12 pm-2:30pm. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm at the funeral home, followed by interment at the First Reformed Church Cemetery in Pompton Plains. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to: The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S @ vfw.org or Alzheimer's Foundation of America @ alzfdn.org.