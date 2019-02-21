|
|
Edward Lynn Weckback
Pompton Lakes - Edward Lynn 86, of Pompton Lakes on February 18, 2019. He was born in Pompton Lakes and lived there all his life. Edward was a parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes PBA local 161, Pompton Lakes VFW, and Passaic County Police Chief's Association and also a Navy Veteran. Edward was a Lieutenant in the Pompton Lakes Police department for 27 years retiring in 1982. Beloved husband of Esme Weckback of Pompton Lakes and loving father of Lynn Weckback and partner Barbara Astarita of Pompton Lakes. Funeral from The D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Friday 8:30 am with a 9:30 am Mass at St. Mary's RC Church , Pompton Lakes. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visiting today from 6pm to 8pm.