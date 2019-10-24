|
|
Edward M. Dowling
River Edge - Edward M. Dowling, 90, of River Edge, died peacefully on October 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Carmen (née Posch). Devoted father of Edward Dowling and Eileen Tomeo and her husband Ken. Cherished grandfather of Paul. Dear brother of Raymond Dowling and his wife Barbara and Robert Dowling and his wife Annie. Also survived by several loving nephews.
Edward was born in the Bronx, NY to Tillie (née Hestera) and Edward Dowling. He was a supervisor with Paine Webber of New York City for many years. Edward loved photography and was an an avid bowler, and once had an unsanctioned 300 game.
Visiting Monday, October 28th, 9:00-10:15 AM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge; www.beaugardmcknight.com. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; .