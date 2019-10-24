Services
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
(201) 262-5050
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
River Edge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Dowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward M. Dowling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward M. Dowling Obituary
Edward M. Dowling

River Edge - Edward M. Dowling, 90, of River Edge, died peacefully on October 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Carmen (née Posch). Devoted father of Edward Dowling and Eileen Tomeo and her husband Ken. Cherished grandfather of Paul. Dear brother of Raymond Dowling and his wife Barbara and Robert Dowling and his wife Annie. Also survived by several loving nephews.

Edward was born in the Bronx, NY to Tillie (née Hestera) and Edward Dowling. He was a supervisor with Paine Webber of New York City for many years. Edward loved photography and was an an avid bowler, and once had an unsanctioned 300 game.

Visiting Monday, October 28th, 9:00-10:15 AM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge; www.beaugardmcknight.com. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now