Highland Lakes - Edward M. Senick, age 58, of Highland Lakes, NJ, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved son of the late Blanche and the late Solomon Senick, devoted brother of Jeffrey Senick and his wife Jane and Stephen Senick and his wife Shelley, dear uncle of Rovert Argintar, Matthew Argintar, Alexandra Caldwell and Austin Senick. Edward was employed for the past 32 years at the Hawthorne Chevrolet Dealership in Hawthorne, NJ and was a member of the United Service Workers of America Union Local #355. Services will be 10:30 AM Friday, November 1, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Memorial donations in Memory of Edward M. Senick may be made to the .
