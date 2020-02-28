Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Presentation
271 W. Saddle River Rd.
Upper Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Canandaigua, NY - Edward Marshall McCaffery, 87, of Canandaigua, NY previously from Allendale, NJ passed away on February 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness at the M. M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua, NY. The family is grateful to the staff on the Pines at the Continuing Care Center and the hospice team for their compassionate care. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Olga, his sister Mary Schlichtig, sister-in-law Siegrun McCaffery, several nieces and nephews and their children and extended family members. He was predeceased by his parents and brother James. Born in Glasgow, Scotland on February 10, 1933, Ed immigrated to the U.S. with his parents as an infant, and later became an American citizen. He attended parochial schools in Yonkers and Manhattan as well as Manhattan College and NYU. Ed was a contract engineer and in 1976 founded Marshall Design Company, for Engineering, Design and Quality Assurance. Ed was very involved with the Knights of Columbus and has served as Grand Knight for Council 6033 and Admiral for the Joseph F. Lamb Assembly. He was a Eucharistic Minister for both Church of the Presentation and Valley Hospital. Ed was active in the Allendale Community and has served as Treasurer for the Valley Hospital Auxiliary Allendale Branch. Ed was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed the beach. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 AM at Church of the Presentation, 271 W. Saddle River Rd., Upper Saddle River, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home in Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
