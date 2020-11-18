Edward McCabe
Paramus - Edward K., 92, of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Before retiring, Edward worked for The Port Authority of NY & NJ for 39 years. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans: Fr. Washington Post #1710, Paramus. He started his volunteer fire career with the Bogota Fire Dept. He then joined the Co.# 2 Paramus Fire Dept., eventually becoming Chief. Ed participated in the restoration of Maywood's 1938 Ahrens-Fox fire truck. Edward was a Navy veteran who served our country proudly during both WWII and the Korean War. Ed loved everything "trains," and a cold beer; but more than anything, he loved Norma and his family.
Cherished husband of the late Norma (nee Bussmann, 2014). Beloved father of Kathleen McCabe of Norwood, Victoria Ostolozaga and her husband Lou of Stony Point, NY, Grace McCabe and her wife Joanne Windus of Rochelle Park, and Julia Rogers and her husband James of Babylon Village, NY. Treasured grandfather of Lou and his wife Melissa, Grace Anne, Tori, Kieran, Kevin, Erin, & CJ and great-grandchildren, Lilly and Violet. Dear brother of Anne Tully and the late Patrick McCabe. The family also wishes to recognize Sue, Ed's devoted care giver these past three years.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home, 9:00 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020 followed by a 9:30am Funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park, NJ. Interment immediately following George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Edward 's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com