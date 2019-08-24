Resources
Riverdale - Edward M. Murray, 72, of Riverdale, NJ passed away August 19, 2019. Ed was warm, friendly, and kind; he often had a smile on his face and an Irish blessing in his heart. Born in New York City to the late John and Mary Murray, he resided in Allendale, NJ for twenty years and was a member of the Allendale Holiday Observers prior to moving to Riverdale eight years ago. He built his life around his family and was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Beloved husband of 39 years of Margo (Turkel) Murray, loving father of Anna Fineberg and husband Jeff, and Emily Murray; beloved grandfather of Max. Brother of John Murray and his late wife Mary. Also survived by his sister-in-law Susan Turkel, brother-in-law Michael Parrella, nephew David, and nieces Kim and Karen. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy and his sister Jean. Contributions can be made in his memory to the Pine Hill Community Center, PO Box 647, 287 Main Street, Pine Hill NY 12465.
