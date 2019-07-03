|
Edward P. Cronin, Jr.
Oradell - Edward P. Cronin Jr., a resident of Oradell, NJ and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 30, 2019, at the age of 86. Born on January 3, 1933, to Edward and Catherine Cronin, in the Bronx, NY.
He was married 58 years to his devoted wife, Kathleen. Together they raised four children: Jeanne Sullivan, Edward Patrick Cronin III, Paul Cronin, and Patricia Hayes. Adored grandfather to his 10 grandchildren who he enjoyed visiting at their homes: Kathleen Sullivan (Centennial, CO); Meghan and Erin Cronin (Naperville, IL); Kevin, Thomas, Sean, and Caroline Cronin (Fairfax, VA); and Paul, Joseph and Mae Hayes (Camp Hill, PA). Predeceased by his adoring sisters: Peggy Higgins and Kay Mennona.
Ed graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School. Ed was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He graduated from Manhattan College and received a Master's degree from NYU. He spent his entire banking career with Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company in NYC. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, volunteering as an usher for many years. He was also President of both the Oradell Swim Club and Oradell Zoning Board.
Ed spent many happy hours watching his favorite teams: the NY Yankees and the NY football Giants. A proud moment was when he attended, "the greatest game ever played", the 1958 NFL championship game between the Colts and Giants. He was an avid reader, and in particular, loved reading Patrick O'Brian books. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, NJ on Friday, July 5 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street in Oradell on Saturday, July 6 at 10AM, all asked to meet at church. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Saddle River, NJ or The Little Sisters of the Poor in Totowa, NJ.