Edward P. Fontaine
Ridgewood - It is with great sadness that the family of Edward P. Fontaine
announces his passing on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the age of 83 from Alzheimer's Disease. Ed was the son of the late Athanas Paul Fontaine and Arline McGrath Fontaine of Hagerstown Maryland. After graduating from Ridgewood High School, Ridgewood, New Jersey, he went on to attend Middlebury College in Vermont. Ed graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor degree from the School of Business Administration, and a Masters degree from the School of Business Administration, and a Masters degree in Economics from the Rackham School of Graduate Studies.
While at the University of Michigan, he married Jane Kasten, a former sixth-grade classmate. Ed and Jane eventually settled in Ridgewood New Jersey, where they raised their four children and shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. Ed had a long and successful career in finance in New York City, working for Chase Manhattan Bank, Mobil Oil Corporation, and Newmont Mining Corporation, eventually being named Chief Financial Officer. He finished his career at Rockefeller Group where he served as president of the Real Estate Investment Trust that owned Rockefeller Center, retiring in 1995.
An avid golfer, Ed enjoyed playing both at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, and Jonathan's Landing Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. He was a voracious reader of history and poetry, a world traveler, and an opera enthusiast. Most of all, Ed will be remembered by all who knew him, for his great sense of humor.
Ed will be lovingly remembered, by his wife Jane, his children
Michele Gerken and spouse Fred (New York, New York), Catherine Van Volkenburg and spouse Bob (Columbus, Ohio), Lynne Avvenire and spouse Tom (Tequesta, Florida), Paul Fontaine and spouse Amber Arellano (Huntington Woods, Michigan), his sister Annemarie Fontaine of Richmond, Virginia, four brothers-in-law, 25 nieces and nephews, six sisters-in-law, and five grandchildren. Ed is predeceased by his brothers John Clovis Fontaine, Thomas Peter Fontaine, and his parents.
A memorial service for Ed will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 3:30 PM at the Jupiter First Church on Indian Creek Parkway, in Jupiter, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, .