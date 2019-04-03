|
Edward P. McCarroll
Paramus - Edward P., 63, of Paramus, New Jersey, formerly of Edgewater, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved son of the late Ted & Molly McCarroll. Dear brother of John McCarroll & his wife Donata and Bridget Porta & her husband Allan. Loving uncle of Melissa, Kate & Meagan. Granduncle of Ben, Norah, Kendall & Alden. Ed loved music and enjoyed writing stories when he was a young man. Friends and family will be received Thursday 4-8PM with a prayer service at 6PM at the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. A private cremation will be held the following day. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville NJ 08691 or NAMI, PO Box 49104, Baltimore MD 21297. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.