Edward P. Sabo
Fair Lawn - Edward P. Sabo, age 87, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, he resided in Fair Lawn for 43 years. A proud Air Force veteran of the Korean War, he was a member of American Legion Post 171 of Fair Lawn, member and past commander of Amvets Post 13 of Garfield and past commander of the NJ State Amvets. An avid golfer, Ed enjoyed chess, bowling and was an award winning ballroom dancer which is how he met Theresa, his cherished wife of 53 years. Mr. Sabo was also a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Church in Saddle Brook.
Prior to retiring in 1997, he was a benefits counselor with the US Department of Veteran Affairs in East Orange.
Beloved husband of Theresa (Loggia) Sabo. Loving and devoted father of Darren Sabo. Dear brother of Ann Kurscharski, Margaret Devine and the late Peter and John Sabo.
The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 11 am at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 488 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook, NJ. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018, would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com