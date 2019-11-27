Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main Street
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main Street
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Edward P. Wahl Obituary
Edward P. Wahl

Edward P. Wahl, of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Ed served in the United States Army. Ed was a truck driver for Knapps Express for many years before retiring. He was a Ridgefield Park Volunteer Fireman and a member of Hose Company #4 and was a department Fire Chief in 1985. Ed was a member of the Ridgefield Park Elks Lodge 1506 and a former crossing guard for the Village. He is predeceased by his mother Sophie (nee Johnson). Beloved husband of Joan (nee Nagle) Wahl. Loving father of Ruth Anne Scully and her husband Joseph and Judith Wahl. Cherished grandfather of Michael Scully and James Scully. Dearest brother of the late Thelma Raymond and Alfred Wahl. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30th from 10AM to 2PM with a Fireman's Funeral Service at 1:30PM at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park. Cremation is private. Vorheesingwersen.com
