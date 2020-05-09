Edward R. Jackson Jr.Passaic - Edward R. Jackson Jr., age 73, of Passaic, departed this life on May 1, 2020.He served in the United States Army from 1964 to 1969. He was a lifetime member of Albert Lawson Post 10117 in Passaic, and was also a die-hard Jets fan. Edward was predeceased by his parents Glendona and Edward Jackson Sr., and three siblings William Hillgrove, Alice Paris, and Brenda Jackson. He leaves precious memories to his wife Ella L. Jackson (Chambers), three children Tracey Austin (Jackson), Edward R. Jackson III, and Monique Jackson, six grandchildren Kareem, Jay, Kanaiyah, Quason, Nai'seem, and Brianna, his one and only great-grandchild Ayden, and two siblings Eugene Marshall and Adele Henderson.