Edward R. Kammer
1935 - 2020
Edward R. Kammer

Northvale - Edward R. Kammer, 85, of Northvale, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Claire. Beloved father and grandfather of Beth Kammer and her son Corey and Maryann and Stephen Baer and their daughter Valerie. He was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.

Ed was a film editor for NBC in New York City. He was a dedicated life member of 50 years of the Northvale Fire Department and served in many capacities over the years, including Fire Chief. He will always be fondly remembered for his role as Santa every year. Ed also served his country in the US Army reserves for six years.

A funeral procession will leave Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale on Monday at 11 AM, passing the firehouse and then to his burial at Tappan Cemetery, Tappan, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to the Northvale Fire Association, PO Box 101, Northvale, NJ 07647.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Funeral
11:00 AM
Pizzi Funeral Home
JUN
22
Burial
Tappan Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
