Edward R. Majury Jr.
Edward R. Majury, Jr.

Manchester Township - Majury, Edward R. Jr., age 57 of Manchester Township, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Beloved son of Edward R. Majury Sr. and the late Ruth Ann (nee Van Handel) Majury. Brother of David B. Majury of Manahawkin, Michael A. Majury and his wife Debra of Oak Ridge, and Margaret A. Tamburro and her husband Victor of Hawthorne. Uncle of ten. Nephew of Dorothy Moore and her husband James of Hawthorne, and Richard Van Handel and his wife Doris of Fair Lawn. Funeral service and cremation will be private. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Hawthorne United Methodist Church or to the Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Browning-Forshay, Hawthorne, NJ (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
