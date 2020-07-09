Edward R. Sepko
Clifton - Edward R. Sepko, 67, of Clifton, passed away on July 7, 2020. Born in Queens, NY, he lived in Manhattan before moving to Clifton over 40 years ago. Edward was a Sales Representative for Cannon Equipment, Chattanooga, TN, for many years, retiring several years ago. Following his retirement, Edward was a devoted volunteer at the Clifton Animal Shelter.
Beloved husband of the late Debra (Kiefer), who passed away in 2017. Dear brother of Bonnie Balakier of Sugar Notch, PA, and the late Richard Sepko. Loving uncle of Eric and Michael. Ed will be sadly missed by his feline companion, Sydney.
Visiting Saturday 2-4 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Prayer Service Saturday 3:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Friends of the Shelter, Inc., PO Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015-4923, www.CliftonAnimalShelter.com
, in memory of Edward, would be greatly appreciated.