1/1
Edward R. Sepko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward R. Sepko

Clifton - Edward R. Sepko, 67, of Clifton, passed away on July 7, 2020. Born in Queens, NY, he lived in Manhattan before moving to Clifton over 40 years ago. Edward was a Sales Representative for Cannon Equipment, Chattanooga, TN, for many years, retiring several years ago. Following his retirement, Edward was a devoted volunteer at the Clifton Animal Shelter.

Beloved husband of the late Debra (Kiefer), who passed away in 2017. Dear brother of Bonnie Balakier of Sugar Notch, PA, and the late Richard Sepko. Loving uncle of Eric and Michael. Ed will be sadly missed by his feline companion, Sydney.

Visiting Saturday 2-4 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Prayer Service Saturday 3:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Friends of the Shelter, Inc., PO Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015-4923, www.CliftonAnimalShelter.com, in memory of Edward, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Prayer Service
03:30 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shook Funeral Home - Clifton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved