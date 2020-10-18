Edward Reilly



River Edge - Edward Reilly, age 84, of River Edge, NJ (native of County Cavan) entered into eternal life October 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Joyce), devoted father of John (Tara) Reilly, Eamon (Maureen) Reilly, Carol (Michael) Byrne, Sharon (Thomas) Toomey, and the late Noreen Reilly, dear brother of Jim Reilly and the late Gerry and Oliver. He will be sadly missed by his loving grandchildren, Sean, Jason, Eamon and Nolan Reilly, Noreen and Michaela Byrne, Kelly, Ryan, Aidan, Margaret and Erin Toomey, and Noreen, Brendan, and Jack and Owen Reilly. Edward was a long-time resident of Dumont and was a devout parishioner at St. Mary's R.C. Church where he served as an usher; member of St. John's Council 1345, Knights of Columbus, member and past President of both the Bergen Irish Association and St. Joseph's Gaelic Football Club, Bogota. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.



Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 11 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM at the Frech McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont. Those who wish may make donations in Edward's name to St. Mary's elevator fund.









