|
|
Edward Robert Seidler
Edward Robert Seidler passed away on January 24, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and civic leader, Ed made life richer through his warmth, humor, wisdom, honor - and thundering bass voice.
He is survived and missed dearly by his wife of 62-years Laurie Seidler, daughters Leslie Seidler and Randi Silber (Fred), grandchildren Zoëe Silber and Zach Silber (Mara), great-grandson Elliot Silber, and brother Richard Seidler (Donna) of Manhattan, KS.
Ed's distinguished career as an award-winning realtor and senior executive at Midland Bank and Trust Co. (now Valley National) included over 30 civic and professional affiliations and three decades of service as a cryptologist and officer in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve.
A 51-year resident of Paramus, NJ, Ed served as president of the Paramus Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Paramus, trustee of the Paramus Board of Education and Paramus Public Library, and member of Mensa International and Orpheus Club Men's Chorus.
Ed was born May 19, 1935, in Newark, NJ