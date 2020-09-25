1/
Edward S. Mahon
Edward S. Mahon

Kinnelon - Mahon, Edward S. age 66, of Kinnelon, on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Paterson, Edward had lived most of his life in Hawthorne before moving to Kinnelon four years ago. During the Vietnam War, Edward served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. After retiring from the U.S. Postal Service as a manager of international settlements, Edward worked as a security guard for the Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale. In his spare time, Edward was an avid golfer and enjoyed running. A proud graduate of Hawthorne Highschool, Edward loved living in Hawthorne and will be remembered by his family as a humble man who was a great Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Edward was the beloved son of the late John and Gloria (nee Ronca) Mahon. Loving brother of Ken Mahon and his wife Henrietta of Manasquan and the late Timothy Mahon. Brother-in-law of Judy Mahon. Uncle of Stephanie Mahon, Michael Mahon and his wife Alyxa, and Erin Santucci and her husband Zak. Great Uncle of Cassius and Honorah. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30am on Monday, September 28, 2020, meeting at St. Anthony's R.C. Church 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00pm at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037-1830. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Anthony's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
