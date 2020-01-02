|
Edward S. Scott Jr.
Haledon - Edward S. Scott Jr., "Eddie" "E" age 55, of Haledon, departed this life on December 29, 2019.
He was employed at St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic, NJ, and then at Pariser Industries in Paterson, NJ as a Supervisor. His leaves precious memories to his wife, Responda Sims-Scott, four children, Edward Sylvester, Zanasia Monique, Zion, and Elaa'jah, 4 step-children, Robert, D'Auja, Kendahl, and Nykeala, three daughters, Analise, Malea, and A'Miracle, 1 grandson, Jordan, 3 siblings, Judy, Kimberly, and Kelly, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Service Monday January 6th 10AM at the Seminary Baptist Church, 193 Haledon Ave, Paterson. Visitation 9-10AM braggfuneralhome.com