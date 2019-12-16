Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael's R.C. Church
Edward Santini Obituary
Edward Santini

Lyndhurst - Edward Santini, 73, of Lyndhurst, NJ, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Christine A. Kelly-Santini & the late Donna Maria Santini, & the late Susan Santini. Cherished father of Angela Santini, Christina Santini, the late Edward Santini, Jr., Renaldo Weekes, Le-Ann DeJesus, & his faithful dog Bella. Loving nephew of Ann & her husband the late Anthony Stone, & the late Rose Scioni. Adored grandfather of Sophie, Austynn-Raye, & Rilynn-Raye. Edward was also survived by loving cousins, family & friends. A proud member of Local 1 (IATSE), Edward worked at the Metropolitan Opera before becoming the Head Audio Engineer at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. Overall, Edward was a loving Husband, Father, & Pop-Pop. Friends will be received Thursday, December 19, from 12-9PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:30AM, St. Michael's R.C. Church. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. Donations in Edward's name may be made to Radio City Golf Charity Fund, checks may be made to Local 1 - IATSE, 320 West 46th St. NY, NY 10036. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -