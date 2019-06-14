|
Edward Schweighart
Garfield - Edward Schweighart, 83, a lifelong resident of Garfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 2, 2019. He worked for C-Mor Company in Garfield for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles Sr. and Anna Schweighart and his brothers, Charles Jr., Kenneth and Gerald Sr.. He is survived by his brother, Robert and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the Memorial Service on Saturday, June 15 from 5-7 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington.