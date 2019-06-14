Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-1967
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Schweighart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Schweighart


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Schweighart Obituary
Edward Schweighart

Garfield - Edward Schweighart, 83, a lifelong resident of Garfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 2, 2019. He worked for C-Mor Company in Garfield for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles Sr. and Anna Schweighart and his brothers, Charles Jr., Kenneth and Gerald Sr.. He is survived by his brother, Robert and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the Memorial Service on Saturday, June 15 from 5-7 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now