Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rutherford - Edward Seiz of Rutherford, New Jersey passed away March 16th, 2019. He is now in the presence of his loving wife of 53 years Patricia. He is also now with his adoring cat Elsie who would sit on his lap for hours. He is survived by 3 children Laurette, Debra, David, and his grand-daughter Alyssa.

Edward proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as an Airman 2nd class from 1955-1959 and was stationed in Morocco and Greenland. After his term Edward then went on to become a fireman with the Union City Fire Department for 35 years.

He was promoted to Fire Captain in 1972, obtaining the 3rd highest score in his class on the Captain's exam. He was proud to be a fireman and was deeply moved by some of his experiences. Edward was a loving father and friend. In his spare time, he enjoyed carving circus and other types of models and was very talented.

Family will receive friends for visiting Thursday 6-9pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Private Cremation.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Rutherford Fire Department at 176 Park Avenue, NJ 07070, The 20 Mercer St. Hackensack, NJ 07601 or Alley Cat Rescue PO Box 96499 Washington, DC 20077-7437

