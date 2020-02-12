|
Edward Skurna
Hardyston - Edward Skurna, of Hardyston, passed away peacefully in Newton on February 9th, 2020 at the age of 80.
Ed, a lifelong New Jersey resident, was born in Passaic March 24, 1939. He was a graduate of William Paterson University and taught science and math at Fieldstone Middle School in Montvale for more than 35 years.
Ed's interests were varied and included astronomy, old movies, books, model trains, and music. He enjoyed spending time with friends as a volunteer with the Donald Cooper Model Railroad at Mahwah Museum. His passion for music spanned several decades and began in his early years when he played trombone in high school. His love of marches and concert band music remained with him throughout his life, and he was a trombonist in several community concert bands in northern New Jersey. He was a member of the acclaimed Gloria Band under the direction of Don Butterfield in the 1960's and '70's. He played with the Waldwick Concert Band for more than 40 years. He was also a member of the Saddle River Concert Band for more than 20 years. He was a current member of the AU Men's Club Band in Wyckoff.
Ed leaves behind no family. He will be missed by the many friends he made through his music and his avid interest in model railroading, and especially by his devoted, caring friends Chuck, Barbara, Russ, and Larry.
A memorial visitation for Ed will be held on Monday, February 17th, 2020 from 11AM to 12 noon at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Father John's Animal House in Lafayette www.fatherjohns.org/donate or the donate.lovetotherescue.org/ Online condolences may be offered though www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.