Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Skurna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Skurna


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Skurna Obituary
Edward Skurna

Hardyston - Edward Skurna, of Hardyston, passed away peacefully in Newton on February 9th, 2020 at the age of 80.

Ed, a lifelong New Jersey resident, was born in Passaic March 24, 1939. He was a graduate of William Paterson University and taught science and math at Fieldstone Middle School in Montvale for more than 35 years.

Ed's interests were varied and included astronomy, old movies, books, model trains, and music. He enjoyed spending time with friends as a volunteer with the Donald Cooper Model Railroad at Mahwah Museum. His passion for music spanned several decades and began in his early years when he played trombone in high school. His love of marches and concert band music remained with him throughout his life, and he was a trombonist in several community concert bands in northern New Jersey. He was a member of the acclaimed Gloria Band under the direction of Don Butterfield in the 1960's and '70's. He played with the Waldwick Concert Band for more than 40 years. He was also a member of the Saddle River Concert Band for more than 20 years. He was a current member of the AU Men's Club Band in Wyckoff.

Ed leaves behind no family. He will be missed by the many friends he made through his music and his avid interest in model railroading, and especially by his devoted, caring friends Chuck, Barbara, Russ, and Larry.

A memorial visitation for Ed will be held on Monday, February 17th, 2020 from 11AM to 12 noon at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Father John's Animal House in Lafayette www.fatherjohns.org/donate or the donate.lovetotherescue.org/ Online condolences may be offered though www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -