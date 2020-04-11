|
Edward Smith
78 of North Haledon on April 7, 2020. Born in Paterson he was a lifelong resident of North Haledon. Before his retirement, Ed was a diesel mechanic for LJ and M LaPlace of Elmwood Park. He was an avid motorcyclist, a Triumph collector and was a member of the Masonic Temple Hawthorne Fortitude #200, Ramsey, NJ.
Husband of Diane Smith and beloved father of Lisa Hilton and James Smith. He is survived by his brother Thomas Smith.
Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. Any future services will be posted at a later date.
For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home, 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com.