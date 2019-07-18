|
Edward T. Braden III
- - Edward T. Braden III, 91, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Braden was born in Hoboken and lived most of his life in Lyndhurst. He graduated Seton Hall in 1949 with a BS in Biology. An army veteran, Mr. Braden served during the Korean War from 1950-1952. He was a manager for Royal Insurance of New York for 36 years retiring in 1986. Ed was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst for many years, serving as a Lector & Eucharistic Minister, a school board member (1970-1971) and member of the parish council. He was a Volunteer for Tamarack Boy Scouts of America (Rutherford & Lyndhurst) for 30 years. Predeceased by his son, Edward T. Braden, IV in 2012, Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Lorraine M.( nee Leddy), by his loving daughter, Gerianne Braden & companion, Ray and by his dear grandson, Dylan Braden Whartenby, by his devoted sister, Geraldine, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at the Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3 to 7PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9AM, then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where at 10AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. Entombment, Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ed's memory to the Sacred Heart School Margaret Engel Endowment Trust, 620 Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071