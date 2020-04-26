|
|
Edward Talbot Peterson, Jr.
Pompton Plains - PETERSON, Edward Talbot, Jr., 90 on April 23, 2020 of Pompton Plains, NJ. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Ed had lived in Franklin Lakes prior to moving to Pompton Plains 2 years ago. He served his country during the Korean War in the Navy Air Corp. Before he retired in 1999, Ed was an insurance broker and was the owner of the Edward T. Peterson, LTD insurance company of Franklin Lakes. He was a member of the Advent Lutheran Church of Wyckoff.
Over the course of his life, Ed was active in many activities. He was a long-time member of the Indian Trail Club where he played tennis, paddle tennis, and softball. He was an avid NY Giants football fan, loved Labrador retrievers, liked listening to jazz music, enjoyed hiking, golf, body surfing in the ocean, ballroom dancing, and many RV adventures. He was a recreational pilot who enjoyed flying and was a proud member of the AOPA. With his sons he participated in many activities with the Boy Scouts of America and coached them in little league baseball. He was a graduate of Ridgewood High School and the University of Rochester where he was a pitcher on the baseball team.
He was the devoted husband of Barbara (Bobbi) Peterson for the past 64 years. Beloved father of Edward Talbot Peterson, III and his wife Kathy of Mahwah, William Scott Peterson and his wife Lori of Bloomingdale, Holly Louise Peterson of Wayne and Robert Talbot Peterson of Flanders, NJ. Loving Grandfather to Justin, Megan, Robert, Colleen and Brenna Peterson.
Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. A memorial service will take place at a later date. For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, call 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Edward's memory to the . 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601