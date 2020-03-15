Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Clifton - Edward Tuohy 58 of Clifton died peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Paterson, he resided in Clifton most of his life. Edward was a member of the Clifton Adult Opportunity Center family. He was an avid Frank Sinatra fan and loved to watch professional wrestling. Edward is predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Mary (Mc Lane) Tuohy. He is survived by two brothers, Gerald J. and James K. Tuohy both of Clifton, by two sisters, Kathleen Mc Lane of Gilbert, AZ and Mary Ann Tuohy of Ringwood and by several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home in Clifton. Memorial donations to the Clifton Adult Opportunity Center, 900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013 will be appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com
