1/1
Edward Voorhis
Mr. Edward Voorhis

Cornville, AZ - Mr. Edward Voorhis, of Cornville, AZ (formerly of Woodland Park, NJ), passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2020 at the age of 88.

Edward was born on April 10, 1932 in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Ed married his high school sweetheart, Ida Mattei, on January 27th, 1952. After serving in the Korean War as a Sergeant in the Army, under the Construction Corp, Ed began working for V Ottilio and Sons as a heavy equipment operator. After many years of Ed building furniture and doing renovations as a hobby for friends and family, Ed went out on his own to form his own private construction and home renovation company.

Ed's greatest joys were spending time with his family, being out on the lake with his fishing boat, and puttering outside in his yard looking for something to tinker with.

Edward will be loved and missed by surviving wife, Ida; daughter, Linda; grandson, Jason; great-grandsons Jason and Kristopher; brother, Bill; and sisters, Beverly and Florence (Sis).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd. When it is safe for travel and a larger gathering, the family will hold an in-person memorial service and repass. Details will be announced when appropriate.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
