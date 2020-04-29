Services
91 - Edward W. Baudendistel 91 of Clifton died peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in North Bergen, he resided in Jersey City before moving to Clifton over 65 years ago. A graduate of Emerson HS, Ed was employed as a Production Manager for the Continental Can Co. in Passaic prior to his retirement. He is a US Army Veteran of WWII and a member of the Athenia Veteran's Post and American Legion Post #8 both in Clifton. Ed is also a member of the Allwood Community Church in Clifton. He is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Ella (Both) and by his sister, Barbara Borer. Ed is survived by three daughters: Debra Burr of Toms River, Joy Schnaars and husband, Keith of Boston, MA, and Janet Gerber and husband, Richard of Succasunna, by a son, Edward J. and wife, Trish of Clifton, by four grandchildren; Robin, Matthew and Christine Gerber and Kurt Schnaars and by two brothers; Dennis and wife Terri of Myrtle Beach, SC and William of Florida. Private Funeral Services will be held under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home in Clifton. Burial will be at Cresthaven Memorial Park. allwoodfuneralhome.com
