Mahwah - Edward W. Clark, age 98, of Mahwah passed away peacefully in his home on March 26, 2019.

Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Frances Clark, nee, Foca., devoted father to Joan M. Cascio. Adoring grandfather to Matthew Cascio and his wife Denise and Kimberly Gerosky and her husband John. Loving Great Grandfather to Christopher and Ryan Cascio.

Born in Jersey City, Edward has lived in Mahwah for the past 23 years.

As a young man Edward was a member of the Civil Conservation Corps. Later joining the U.S. Army during the second World War serving in the 199th field artillery battalion. Serving proudly until October 1945. Edward was beloved by everyone who knew him. He was extremely devoted to the end to his entire family. He will be greatly miss by so many. Service will be private. In lieu of flowers and gifts donations can be made to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road #301, Paramus, N.J. 07652
