Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth RC Church
700 Wyckoff Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Edward W. Morris


1918 - 2019
Wyckoff - Edward W. Morris, age 100, of Wyckoff died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at CareOne at Valley in Westwood. Born in Bronx, NY, he lived in Fair Lawn before moving to Wyckoff in 1960. Ed was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth's RC Church, Wyckoff, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He earned a BS and JD from Fordham University and an LLM in Tax from NYU and was a member of the New York Bar and the American Bar Associations. Ed worked for the Treasury Department and Kuhn, Loeb & Co. before becoming a self-employed attorney, specializing in Tax and Estate law in Manhattan, and retiring with an office in Hoboken, NJ. He is a World War II U.S. Army Veteran and was a former National Judge Advocate of the Catholic War Veterans. Ed was predeceased by the love of his life of 75 years, Julia L. Morris, on September 21, 2017, and his three sons, Kenneth (2002), Christopher (2014), and Robert (2016). Surviving are his children, Edward W. Morris, Jr. and his wife Margaret of Manasquan, NJ; Peter Morris and his wife Barbara of Roswell, NM; Loretta Tarino and her husband Victor of Petaluma, CA; Julia Morris Paul and her husband Mark of Manchester, CT; John Morris and his wife Barbara of Santa Fe, NM; and Michael Morris and his wife Caitlin of Brielle, NJ. Also surviving are his 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and his daughters-in-law, Nanci Morris, Cathy Morris, and Loretta Morris. Visiting will be on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 6 - 8 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Elizabeth RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. The interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations to Covenant House, Times Square Station, P.O. Box 731, New York, New York 10108-0900 would be appreciated.
