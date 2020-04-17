Resources
Edward W. Schaefer Jr.


1939 - 2020
Edward W. Schaefer Jr. Obituary
Edward W. Schaefer Jr.

Ridgefield - Edward W. Schaefer Jr., 80, of Ridgefield New Jersey passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 14th, 2020 at home after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Born June 26, 1939 in Guttenberg, New Jersey to Edward W. Schaefer Sr., and Ann Coen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Ruth Ann Dilger. He was a life-long resident of Ridgefield and worked for New Jersey Bell for 35 years. A veteran of the army from 1963 to 1967. A member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary holding a US Merchant Marine Captains License. He also volunteered his time with the Ridgefield R.B.A.O and coached youth football. Surviving are his wife Josephine (Shingelo), brother George, son Edward III, (Deborah), Brian, (Sandra), Joseph, (Christine) and 8 grandchildren Jessica, Edward IV, Ashley, Michael, Marissa, Stephanie, Samantha, Joseph Jr. and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. He will be entombment in Madonna Mausoleum.
