Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
For more information about
Edward Becraft
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Becraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward William Becraft


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward William Becraft Obituary
Edward William Becraft

Ramsey - Edward William Becraft, 88, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was a native of Ramsey, New Jersey and was a resident of Newport News; He retired from NCR in New Jersey.

Edward was a veteran of the US Navy and was involved with the Korean War. He was a member of the Hawthorn-Fortitude Lodge #200 F&A Masons, American Legion Post 859, Suffern NY, and BSA troop 31, Ramsey NJ.

Edward is survived by his wife, Muriel S. Becraft; 3 sons, Joel, James, Jeffrey and their spouses; 1 daughter, Hazel Senterfit and her husband; 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now