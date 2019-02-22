|
Edward William Becraft
Ramsey - Edward William Becraft, 88, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was a native of Ramsey, New Jersey and was a resident of Newport News; He retired from NCR in New Jersey.
Edward was a veteran of the US Navy and was involved with the Korean War. He was a member of the Hawthorn-Fortitude Lodge #200 F&A Masons, American Legion Post 859, Suffern NY, and BSA troop 31, Ramsey NJ.
Edward is survived by his wife, Muriel S. Becraft; 3 sons, Joel, James, Jeffrey and their spouses; 1 daughter, Hazel Senterfit and her husband; 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.