Edward Winter
Paramus - Edward Winter, 73, of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Before retiring, Edward worked as a Construction Supervisor. He was a member of the Elks Lodge Paramus.
Cherished husband of Julie Winter (nee Fetters). Loving father of Jennifer McCann and her husband Scott and Edward T. Winter and his wife Trang. Treasured grandfather of Jaime, Bryce, and Austen. Dear brother of Joan Weber and Elizabeth Morton.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Followed by a 3:00 pm Funeral Service. Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edward's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society PO Box 4527, New York, NY, 10163
