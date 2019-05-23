Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Edward Winter Obituary
Edward Winter

Paramus - Edward Winter, 73, of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Before retiring, Edward worked as a Construction Supervisor. He was a member of the Elks Lodge Paramus.

Cherished husband of Julie Winter (nee Fetters). Loving father of Jennifer McCann and her husband Scott and Edward T. Winter and his wife Trang. Treasured grandfather of Jaime, Bryce, and Austen. Dear brother of Joan Weber and Elizabeth Morton.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Followed by a 3:00 pm Funeral Service. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edward's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society PO Box 4527, New York, NY, 10163

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
