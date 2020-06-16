Edward X. Hartwick
Paramus - Edward X. Hartwick, 94, of Paramus, formerly of NYC, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Before retiring, Edward worked for NY Telephone as a telephone switchman. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Paramus. Edward was a Navy veteran who served our country proudly during World War II.
Cherished husband of the late Marguerite (nee Carey)(2018). Beloved father of James Hartwick and his wife Alice, Raymond Hartwick and his wife Eileen and Patricia Derderian and her husband Kiko. Treasured grandfather of Danielle & Kristen Hartwick, Kaylee Derderian and Corrine Barbara and her husband Raymond. Predeceased by his son, Edward Hartwick.
Family will receive friends on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edward's memory may be made to Paramus Veterans Home 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ, 07652.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.