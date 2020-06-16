Edward X. Hartwick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward X. Hartwick

Paramus - Edward X. Hartwick, 94, of Paramus, formerly of NYC, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Before retiring, Edward worked for NY Telephone as a telephone switchman. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Paramus. Edward was a Navy veteran who served our country proudly during World War II.

Cherished husband of the late Marguerite (nee Carey)(2018). Beloved father of James Hartwick and his wife Alice, Raymond Hartwick and his wife Eileen and Patricia Derderian and her husband Kiko. Treasured grandfather of Danielle & Kristen Hartwick, Kaylee Derderian and Corrine Barbara and her husband Raymond. Predeceased by his son, Edward Hartwick.

Family will receive friends on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edward's memory may be made to Paramus Veterans Home 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ, 07652.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved