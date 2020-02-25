|
Edward Zabriskie
Elmwood Park - Edward Zabriskie, 100, of Elmwood Park, died on Sunday February 23rd, 2020. Born in East Paterson, now called Elmwood Park, he's been a life long resident of the borough. He was a warehouseman for Sears in Rochelle Park for 20 years before retiring. He was a WWII veteran on the United States Army.
Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Waglarz), loving father of Edward, Jr., dear brother of the late Irene Hillman and Estelle Zabriskie, loving uncle of Frances and Douglas Osinski, dear uncle of Gary Osinski, William Osinski and the late Thomas and Joanne Osinski, beloved friend of Vincent Salvato.
Visiting Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral service 10:45 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.