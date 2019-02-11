Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
Clifton - Edwin A. Narish 97 of Clifton died Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born in Scranton, PA, Ed resided in Clifton for the past 70 years.

He is a proud US Navy Veteran of WWII who served in both the North Atlantic and Pacific Theaters of Operations. Ed was a member of the Allwood Memorial Post #6487 VFW and American Legion Post #8 both in Clifton, the North Jersey Council of the Navy League and the Tin Can Sailors Assn. Ed also served in the CCC in New Mexico in his youth. He is a faithful member, former Elder and Deacon of the Allwood Community Church in Clifton. Ed was employed as a Service Manager for Binsky & Snyder in North Plainfield prior to his retirement in 1983.

He is predeceased by his wife, the former Muriel A. Ungemah who died in 2005. Ed is survived by a son, Roy E. Narish and wife, Cynthia of Sandy Creek, NY, by a daughter, Linda L. Brocker of Jacksonville, FL, by a granddaughter, Sandra Pando and husband, Marco of Springfield and by two great grandsons, Alex and Ryan Pando.

Visiting hours are Wednesday 4-8PM at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ with funeral services at 7:30PM. Memorial donations to the Allwood Community Church will be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

allwoodfuneralhome.com
