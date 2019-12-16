Resources
Edwin Cummings Obituary
Mahwah - Edwin Joseph Cummings, age 78, of Mahwah NJ, formally of Waldwick NJ, passed away on December 14, 2019. Ed was born and raised in The Bronx, NY and lived in Waldwick with his family for 50 years.

Ed is survived by his wife of 52 years, Coralie (nee Boileau), daughter Erin (Steve Semple)and son Timothy (Jennifer Cummings). He was adored and stood as a lasting role model for his 4 grandchildren, Abigail, Cameron, Moira and Kaylie. He is also survived by his brother and sister in law James and Doris Cummings, brother in-law George Boileau and many nieces and a nephew.

For 40 years, Ed worked at the New York Stock Exchange and loved every moment he spent in New York City. During his retirement many happy memories were made in Saint Augustine, Florida and Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to "Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps", 20 Whites Lane, Waldwick, NJ 07463.

Services will be private. Arrangements through Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood.
