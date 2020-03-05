|
|
Edwin D. Crane
River Edge - Edwin D. Crane, 40, of River Edge, NJ, died unexpectedly on March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Amanda (née Latrenta). Devoted father of Colton and Jasper. Also survived by his parents, Leslie (née Rundquist) and Kenneth Crane; sister Jaime Marshall, husband Tim, and their children Cameron and Riley; Sister-in-law, Jessica Liguori, husband Mike, and children Layla and Frankie; Brother-in-law Nick Latrenta and wife Amanda Rose; Father-in-law, Nicholas Latrenta. Amazing friend, cousin, coach, and co-worker to many.
Edwin was born in Anchorage, AK. He was a project manager with Modicum of New York City and Oliver of Englewood Cliffs. Ed lived life to the fullest and loved the outdoors and adventure as a skateboarder, snowboarder, and mountain biker.
Family, friends, and co-workers, and community members are invited to a memorial and celebration of Edwin's life this Saturday, March 7th, beginning at 12 Noon at the Crane's home in River Edge, NJ.