Edwin L. Coyle
Ridgefield Park - Edwin L. Coyle, 86, of Ridgefield Park, NJ passed away on March 25, 2020, at Holy Name Hospital after a brief illness.
Ed was born in Jersey City, NJ to Gertrude and Edwin Coyle on 12/1/1933. He graduated from St. Peter's College in 1955 and went on to a career at B. Altman & Co. and then Verizon. He retired in 2001.
Ed was an active member in numerous civic and community organizations, including the Ridgefield Park Ambulance Corps, St. Francis of Assisi Church, The RP 4th of July Parade Committee, pastoral care at Holy Name and Hackensack hospitals, the RP Tercentennial Committee in 1985, the Lions Club and the Rotary Club.
Ed was a loving and dedicated husband and father and an amazing grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and especially enjoyed playing Uno and watching Jeopardy! with them. Ed enjoyed a good joke, a good meal and especially good friends. He was well known to the RPPD as "Deputy Chief".
Ed leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Eileen; his children Michael and wife, Lori, Ellen Roehm and her husband Jim and Cathy Rose and her husband Ed. 10 beloved grandchildren, Kimberly and husband, Jim, Christopher, Amy, Kaleigh, Cassie, Maia, Patrick, Elizabeth, Matthew and Ryan; his sisters, Mary Alice Coghlan and Jeanne Meara; brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews, along with his extended family on 8th Street, especially the Dolch and Campbell families.
Funeral services will be held privately for immediate family on March 31, 2020. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ. Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements. A memorial mass and celebration of Ed's life will follow at a later date when all funeral restrictions have been lifted.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to Holy Name Hospital Pastoral Care, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck NJ. The family wishes to extend their eternal gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Holy Name Hospital for the loving and compassionate care that they showed Ed during his brief illness amidst this global health crisis. These kind professionals stood in for our family in our time of need and for that, we will be forever grateful. Vorheesingwersen.com