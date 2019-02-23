|
Edwin P. Garino
Tinton Falls - Edwin P. Garino, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21st. Ed joined his loving wife, Betty, who passed away nearly 8 months ago. Ed and Betty were more recently residents of Tinton Falls, NJ; however, they previously lived in Woodcliff Lake, NJ and had traveled to Jupiter, Florida every winter for the last 20 years.
Throughout his life, Ed dedicated his time to providing for his and Betty's three children, Edwin, Jonathan, and Jennifer. Ed worked as a roofer for Hackensack Roofing Company for the majority of his life and eventually became a successful businessman. Ed was a hard-worker, yet his top priority was always his children, evidenced by his commitment to family dinner every weeknight, before returning back to work. By passing on his work ethic, he raised his children to believe they could achieve anything they set their minds to. He has always been able to see the potential in not only his children but his grandchildren as well. Ed will always be remembered for his unconditional support and his unwavering confidence that each child/grandchild could achieve the world. Never having the opportunity to be formally educated himself, Ed prided himself on his ability to educate all three of his children and to watch them achieve successful careers and eventually do the same for their own children.
Just as Ed focused on giving his children their best life, he did the same for his wife Betty. He never missed a weekly "date night" of dinner and dancing, and eventually took her on numerous trips to see the world. They also discovered their passion for golf together. Ed and Betty were members of Ridgewood Country Club and Jonathan's Landing (Fla), where they won the Husband and Wife Tournament and scored more than 5 "Holes-in-One" combined. Ed adored his wife and they were inseparable; therefore, their family finds peace knowing they are finally together again, just a few days after their 63rd anniversary.
His children and their spouses, his caregiver, as well as his grandchildren, will miss him dearly. Ed's legacy will continue to live on through their many successes and their ability to emulate his kind and generous heart.
Visitation will be held at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 3-6PM. Religious services will be conducted at 11 AM at the funeral home on Monday. Entombment following to Hackensack Cemetery in Hackensack. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.