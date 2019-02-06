|
Edwin R. Ver Hage
Pompton Plains - Edwin R. Ver Hage, 88, a longtime resident of Pompton Plains passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 at Chilton Medical Center. Born and raised by Kyrn and Henriette Ver Hage in Prospect Park, he graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1949. His Army service from 1955-1961, included two years in Germany and four years stateside. Ed retired from Braen Stone Industries after 40 years, as Quarry Foreman in Haledon. He served as Fire Chief of Pequannock Engine Co. 2 for more than 20 years, with 65 years total service with the department. Upon retiring as Chief, he was recognized for his dedicated service to the Pequannock community which included a signed letter from President Reagan. Ed was instrumental starting the Pequannock Fire Prevention Bureau, and served as the Fire Subcode Official for Pequannock, Kinnelon, Riverdale and Bloomingdale. During his tenure, Ed was recognized as Pequannock Township's Citizen of the Year and by the Morris County YMCA.
Ed greatly enjoyed traveling with his longtime companion, Phyllis Hughes, to visit family in Hawaii, California and Arizona. They also toured Europe visiting friends in Germany and Holland. Although Ed had no children of his own, he was father figure to many. Ed is survived by his longtime companion, Phyllis Hughes; his brother, Richard Ver Hage; and Phyllis' children Richard Hughes, Cynthia Hughes-Madrid, Gerald Hughes and Gary Hughes as well as their children. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara, his brother, Kryn Ver Hage, and his sister, Martina Kay.
Visiting hours will be Friday, February 8 from 4-8pm at M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. Funeral service will be held 11am Saturday, February 9, 2019 at M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. Burial will follow at First Reformed Church Cemetery, Pompton Plains. www.scanlanfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory can be made to Pequannock Twp. Engine Co. 2, PO Box 217, Pequannock, NJ 07440.