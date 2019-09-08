Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Masonic Village
Elizabethtown, PA
Edwina "Sherrie" Letcher


1931 - 2019
Edwina "Sherrie" Letcher Obituary
Edwina "Sherrie" Letcher

Ramsey - Edwina "Sherrie" Letcher, 87, long-time resident of Ramsey, peacefully passed away at the Masonic Village of Pennsylvania, Elizabethtown, PA on September 1, 2019.

She is survived by her husband William Letcher of Elizabethtown, PA, and children Gary Letcher of Lewes, DE, Donna Moulin of Reading, PA, Roxanne Tavakkol of Mountain Lakes, NJ, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Tricia Letcher.

There will be a Memorial Service at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA, September 14 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Ramsey. Arrangements by Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home: https://www.millerfuneralhome.com/
