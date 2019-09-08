|
|
Edwina "Sherrie" Letcher
Ramsey - Edwina "Sherrie" Letcher, 87, long-time resident of Ramsey, peacefully passed away at the Masonic Village of Pennsylvania, Elizabethtown, PA on September 1, 2019.
She is survived by her husband William Letcher of Elizabethtown, PA, and children Gary Letcher of Lewes, DE, Donna Moulin of Reading, PA, Roxanne Tavakkol of Mountain Lakes, NJ, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Tricia Letcher.
There will be a Memorial Service at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA, September 14 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Ramsey. Arrangements by Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home: https://www.millerfuneralhome.com/