Edythe H. Grant
Aberdeen - Edythe H. Grant, 82, of Aberdeen passed away on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at the Bayshore Community Hospital, in Holmdel. Born in Teaneck, she was a long-time resident of Bergenfield and moved to Aberdeen in 2004.
She earned her Bachelor of Psychology degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and then a Masters in Social Work from Rutgers University. Edythe was a school social worker in Oradell, N.J., then a therapist at the Bayonne Community Mental Health Clinic. She was also a therapist in her private practice for many years.
Edythe loved playing bridge, going to the Jersey shore, and spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Edythe is survived by her husband James J. Grant, Jr., by her son James III and his wife Elaine of New London, PA., by her daughters Theresa and her wife Kirsty Eisenhart of Portage, MI., Catherine and her husband Duane Fowler of Middlebury, VT., Sheila and husband Francis Dott of Surprise, AZ., and by her 7 grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ on Friday March 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Inurnment will be on Saturday March 23rd at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, N.J.
In lieu of traditional remembrances please consider a donation to Compassion and Choices, 101 SW Madison Street, Unit 8009, Portland OR 97207; compassionandchoices.org.